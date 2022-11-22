Island Water Association rescinds precautionary boil water notice

A precautionary boil water alert issued Nov. 16 for Sanibel Island from Tarpon Bay Road to Lighthouse Beach has been rescinded after a bacteriological survey showed that the water is safe to drink.

The alert came after a large-diameter water main on Periwinkle Way sustained major damage during a bridge repair project near Limpet Drive.

The damage resulted in a loss of water pressure in service territory extending from Tarpon Bay Road east to Lighthouse Beach.

If you have any questions, you may contact IWA’s main office at (239)472-1502.

