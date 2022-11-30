Naples doctor alleged in sexual battery of two patients found dead, Collier sheriff confirms

A Naples doctor arrested a week ago who allegedly assaulted patients during medical procedures has been confirmed dead.

The Naples Daily News reported Tuesday afternoon that the Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of Eric Andrew Salata, 54, of Sanibel.

Salata was arrested by Naples police Nov. 21 on sexual battery charges related to two alleged molestations.

The Daily News reported that Michelle Batten, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, confirmed investigators were conducting a death investigation Tuesday afternoon regarding Salata.

The Daily News report said officials wouldn't confirm the location, but said it was within Collier County boundaries. Salata was freed Nov. 22 on $100,000 bond.

Salata was an internist and received his medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine. He had been in practice for more than 20 years.

There were no public complaints or discipline on file for Salata with the Florida Department of Health. Salata also listed licenses in Maryland and Minnesota.

Salata's arrest came a few weeks after officers were called Oct. 24 to a Naples rape crisis center to meet with a 51-year-old woman.

Police documents on the arrest said the woman reported she met with Salata before a planned procedure and he prescribed the sedative Alprazolam. The woman said Salata told her to take the medication when she came in for her appointment the next day due to the painful nature of the planned procedure.

She told police that Salata was alone with her during the procedure and that she was aware or what was happening despite being administered nitrous oxide. She told investigators that she was aware Salata touched her inappropriately.

The Daily News reported that the victim also said Salata gave her alcohol to the point she blacked out and when she awoke he was performing oral sex on her and she blacked out again. A second time she awakened, she told police, Salata was penetrating her.

The Daily News report also said a 73-year-old female came forward after she said she went to Salata at Pura Vida Medical Spa in Naples for a cosmetic medical treatment.

The woman told authorities Salata raped her during the procedure.

Collier County court records show Salata was due for arraignment Dec. 19.

Special to WGCU / Dr. Eric Salata

