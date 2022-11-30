On-site D-SNAP clinic in Manatee County open December 2-4

A Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be open for Manatee County from Dec. 2 through 4 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Residents of Manatee County who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for an on-site interview or call the D-SNAP Call Center for a phone interview on the below dates and times. On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.

DCF will reopen pre-registration for individuals who reside in this county and did not previously pre-register online before October 23. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online before coming on-site or calling the D-SNAP Call Center to complete their interview.

Online pre-registration will be available at www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap from Dec. 2 through 4.

D-SNAP Dates and Times:

On-Site Location

Manatee County – Bradenton Area Convention Center

1 Haben Blvd.

Palmetto, FL 34221

December 2-4, 2022

Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M.

Phone Interview

Pre-register online: MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP

Call: 888-348-0408 or 855-278-7136

Date: Sunday, December 4

Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M.



Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.

Households that do not live or work in Manatee County will not be served at this on-site D-SNAP location.

DCF will open D-SNAP locations in each county that has been approved for D-SNAP. On-site locations and dates for each county will be announced as they open. D-SNAP is not available at Disaster Recovery Centers or DCF’s Family Resource Support Centers.

To view the D-SNAP schedule by county and details on how to apply, visit MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP.

