Moore About Business: Sanibel Business Recovery according to Mayor Holly Smith

Ten days after Hurricane Ian hit, I think every Southwest Floridian was asked this question from someone outside the state: “So has everything returned to normal down there?”

I think I can safely say that none of us living here even know how to respond to that question. It’s so well-intended and yet sooo off the mark. Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith recently shared her thoughts on our community recovery with an audience comprised of Lee County business leaders.

“As a businesswoman, like you, I just want to help in any way that I can," she said. "I want to help to make sure that Lee County rebounds as quickly as we possibly can. We know we have significant challenges that I’m confident they can be overcome."

Smith then gave insight to Lee County residents and what motivates them at times like these.

"We make a choice to live here in Lee County. We are in a hurricane and storm-prone area but that doesn’t deter us from understanding what Lee County is and what we are. So we all make those choices. We make those choices for our families to come here. We make our choices as we have significantly in the last five years to bring our businesses here to prosper. And we need to make sure that message is stronger than ever," she said.

Smith then wrapped up on this positive note:

"I am absolutely confident that together, the BOCC, this county, the municipalities, the Horizon Council paired with the Horizon Foundation, the EDO, IDA have all a great opportunity to highlight Lee County and its resolve, determination to come out on the other side of Ian better and stronger. Just watch us."

Karen Moore is a contributing partner for WGCU and the publisher of SWFL Business Today.