Funding available to repair homes and meet the ongoing needs of residents impacted by Ian

Up to $25 million in state funding earmarked for the purchase of building materials and up to $35.2 million in donations to the Florida Disaster Fund will be used to allow verified nonprofit organizations to conduct critical temporary repairs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian.

The funding was announced Monday at a news conference in Punta Gorda by state officials.

Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie highlighted said the funds would also address unmet needs such as transportation, food assistance, housing aid, clothing, and household goods.

“We are providing building materials and supporting nonprofit organizations to provide repairs so impacted residents can move back into their own homes,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Floridians are resilient, and the state stands by them every step of the way as they continue their recovery.”

Up to $25 million from the State of Florida’s general revenue fund will be dedicated to purchasing building materials to conduct temporary or permanent repairs on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian. Materials that may be purchased under this program include, but are not limited to:



Cleaning and sanitizing products

Concrete and cement products

Lumber and framing accessories

Doors and windows

Electrical products and plumbing materials

Roofing products required for weatherproofing

Tools for muck and gut

Up to $25 million from the Florida Disaster Fund will be awarded to housing organizations for lodging for volunteers, protective equipment for volunteers, and other necessary supplies and commodities. Seventeen additional nonprofit organizations will receive a total of $10.2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund to address unmet needs identified through the Unite Florida portal, including:



Feeding Florida

Harry Chapin Food Bank

Hope Hospice

Safe Children Coalition

Senior Connection Center

Senior Friendship Centers

Senior Resource Alliance

Mothers Helping Mothers

NU-HOPE Elder Care Services Inc.

One More Child

Osceola Council on Aging

All Faiths Foodbank of Sarasota

Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida

Bridge a Life

Children’s Network of Southwest Florida

Community Legal Services of Mid Florida

Elder-Source – Area Agency on Aging for Northwest Florida

To apply for temporary or permanent housing repairs and to connect with other important recovery resources, impacted residents can visit the Unite Florida Hurricane Ian Recovery Portal at IanRecovery.fl.gov/Unite.

The Florida Disaster Fund has raised more than $57 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Disaster Fund is the state’s private fund overseen by Volunteer Florida established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

