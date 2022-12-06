Hurricane debris cleanup update

Debris cleanup is winding down in some areas and ongoing in others.

In Collier County, December 15 will be the last day for curbside pickup of hurricane debris in evacuation Zone A, including the City of Naples, City of Marco and Everglades City. December 15 is also the last day for hurricane debris collection at the four Recycling Drop-Off Centers.

The centers are open Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM at these locations:

Immokalee Transfer Station, 700 Stockdale Rd.

Marco Island, 990 Chalmer Drive

Naples Airport, 2640 Corporate Flight Rd.

Tim Nance Collier County Recycling Center, 825 39th Ave. NE, Naples

Find more information about debris collection at Collier County’s dashboard.

The City of Sarasota has ended debris collection, with over 113,000 cubic yards of vegetative storm debris collected. The city says that is four times the amount of regular yard waste overall collected in 2021.

Lee County debris collection is ongoing. The county reports that it has collected over 4 million cubic yards of debris thus far, enough to fill Hertz Arena to the ceiling 10 ½ times over.

Track debris collection progress at Lee County’s debris removal information dashboard.

In Charlotte County, 2.5 million cubic yards of debris have been collected. The county estimates that all debris will be collected by March 2023.

Temporary drop-off locations for storm debris, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., daily

• Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road

• 7000 Florida St.

Mini-transfer facilities, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., daily

• 19765 Kenilworth Blvd. in Port Charlotte

• 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood

