Another debris pile caught fire this one early Thursday morning along Summerlin Road at Wa-Ka Hatchee Park near Lexington Middle School.

The fire, in debris collected from Hurricane Ian, was being handled by Iona McGregor Fire District.

The fire, which began just before 2 a.m., is now out but fire crews will continue to monitor the site over the next few days in case of a rekindle.

No structures were threatened.