Household hazardous waste, hypodermic needles drop-off site for Charlotte County residents

The Mid County Mini-Transfer and Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Boulevard, is now accepting household hazardous waste and hypodermic needles (sharps) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Examples of items accepted:

• Pool chemicals

• Batteries – lead acid and rechargeable

• Cleaners and polishers

• Cooking oil

• Gasoline, kerosene, and diesel fuel

• Pesticides and herbicides

• Mercury

• Paint, strippers, stains, and varnishers

• Fluorescent bulbs

• Used motor oil

• Syringes and hypodermic needles in approved containers

This service is for Charlotte County residents only. Proof of residency is required. Businesses are not allowed to participate. If you are physically unable to exchange your sharps container for medical reasons, please call Charlotte County to request a pick-up and exchange 941.764.4360. Sharps are the only biomedical waste accepted at the transfer facility, as "red bag" waste will not be accepted. Please contact your medical facility for disposal instructions for these types of bio-hazardous waste.

