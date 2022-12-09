Operations to resume Saturday at Captiva Post Office; other SWFL postal sites remain suspended

Effective Saturday, retail operations and post office box service will resume at the Captiva Post Office, 14812 Captiva Road SW, Captiva, which had been suspended due to Hurricane Ian.

Captiva Post Office retail hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Postal Service continues its efforts to restore service as quickly and as safely as possible.

Customers affected by Hurricane Ian are reminded that the most important step they can take now is to file a Change of Address (COA) with the Postal Service. A COA can be filed online at www.usps.com, the Postal Service’s website that is available to customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week or in person at the nearest operational Post Office. Filing a COA ensures customers can receive their mail, packages, prescriptions, and other important items as timely and efficiently as possible.

Operations in the following facilities remain temporarily suspended until further notice. The alternate location for each facility is provided.



Everglades City Customers normally served by the Everglades City Post Office can obtain retail services at the Mobile Retail Unit in the Everglades City Post Office parking lot, at 601 Collier Avenue, Everglades City, FL 34139. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday.



Downtown Fort Myers Customers normally served by the Downtown Fort Myers Post Office can obtain retail services at the Page Field Post Office, 2655 N. Airport Road, Fort Myers, FL 33907. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays, closed Sunday.



Downtown Naples Customers normally served by the Downtown Naples Post Office can obtain retail services at the Naples Main Post Office, 1200 Goodlette-Frank Road N, Naples, FL 34102. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, closed Sunday.



Fort Myers Beach Customers normally served by the Fort Myers Beach Post Office should temporarily pick up their mail at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center (P&DC), 14080 Jetport Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33913. Retail services are available at the Mobile Retail Unit at the Fort Myers P&DC parking lot. Retail hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.



Pineland Customers normally served by the Pineland Post Office can obtain retail services at the Bokeelia Post Office, 15980 Stringfellow Road, Bokeelia, FL 33922. Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday.



Sanibel Customers normally served by the Sanibel Main Post Office should temporarily pick up their mail at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center (P&DC), 14080 Jetport Loop, Fort Myers, FL 33913. Retail services are available at the Mobile Retail Unit at the Fort Myers P&DC parking lot. Retail hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Contacting Us: Customers can reach USPS through our Customer Care Centers at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). The hours of operation for the Care Centers are Monday – Friday 8 a.m.– 8:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The latest information on the status of postal services in the impacted areas can be found here: http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome.htm.

