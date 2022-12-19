Lee County closing two Hurricane Ian debris public drop-off sites

Lee County Solid Waste will close the remaining public drop-off sites for Hurricane Ian storm debris at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Those sites are:



San Carlos Utility Site, 18078 Cypress Point Road, Fort Myers

Shell Factory, 2805 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers



The sites opened to residents in the days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida to allow free disposal to those who chose to self-haul storm debris. The county has been phasing out the drop-off sites as use has dwindled.

Lee County first offered free disposal sites for residents following Hurricane Irma in 2017 – a move that was quickly embraced by the community. More than 14,000 residents used the sites to expedite debris removal from their property after Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian left behind an estimated 10 million cubic yards of debris countywide, including debris in all six municipalities. If you live in a city, check with your municipality about debris-hauling schedules.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday there has been 100,447 loads of debris collected totaling nearly 5 million cubic yards.

Lee County’s hurricane debris hauler will continue collections during the holidays using reduced staffing and will resume full staffing following New Year’s weekend.

Learn more at www.leegov.com/storm/debris. To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters. Follow Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.