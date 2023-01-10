A morning of manatee zen
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warmer waters of the park Tuesday morning. They find shelter during cooler days in the park’s canal fed by the warm water outflow from the Florida Power & Light plant across Palm Beach Boulevard.
Numerous manatees can be found at the park during SWFL’s colder months, December and January, and Tuesday there were around 10.
These slow-moving sea cows are foragers that eat a plant-based diet -- up to 150 pounds of food per day. Manatees can hold their breath for almost 20 minutes and can live to be 40 years old. The presence of manatees is a reflection of the overall health of the vegetation in an area. If they can eat and it’s warm, they will come.
Manatees flock to Manatee Park during cooler weather
1 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary001.JPG
Two manatees come up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
2 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary006.JPG
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
3 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary007.JPG
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
4 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary005.JPG
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
5 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary008.JPG
A manatee hangs in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
6 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary009.JPG
Manatees hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
7 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary002.JPG
A young manatee rolls onto its back in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
8 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary010.JPG
Manatees hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
9 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary011.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
10 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary012.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
11 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary013.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
12 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary014.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
13 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary015.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
14 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary004.JPG
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
15 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary016.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
16 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary017.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
17 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary019.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
18 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary018.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
19 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary020.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
20 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary021.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
21 of 21 — ManateeParkJanuary003.JPG
A flipper breaches the water. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen at Manatee Park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU