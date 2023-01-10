© 2023 WGCU News
A morning of manatee zen

Published January 10, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST
A young manatee rolls on its back as it enjoys the morning at Manatee Park in Lee County.
A young manatee rolls on its back as it enjoys the morning at Manatee Park in Lee County.

The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warmer waters of the park Tuesday morning. They find shelter during cooler days in the park’s canal fed by the warm water outflow from the Florida Power & Light plant across Palm Beach Boulevard.

Numerous manatees can be found at the park during SWFL’s colder months, December and January, and Tuesday there were around 10.

These slow-moving sea cows are foragers that eat a plant-based diet -- up to 150 pounds of food per day. Manatees can hold their breath for almost 20 minutes and can live to be 40 years old. The presence of manatees is a reflection of the overall health of the vegetation in an area. If they can eat and it’s warm, they will come.
Manatees flock to Manatee Park during cooler weather
Two manatees come up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
1 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary001.JPG
Two manatees come up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
2 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary006.JPG
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
3 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary007.JPG
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
4 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary005.JPG
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A manatee hangs in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
5 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary008.JPG
A manatee hangs in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
Manatees hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
6 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary009.JPG
Manatees hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A young manatee rolls onto its back in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
7 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary002.JPG
A young manatee rolls onto its back in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
Manatees hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
8 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary010.JPG
Manatees hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
9 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary011.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
10 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary012.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
ManateeParkJanuary013.JPG
11 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary013.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
ManateeParkJanuary014.JPG
12 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary014.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
ManateeParkJanuary015.JPG
13 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary015.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
ManateeParkJanuary004.JPG
14 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary004.JPG
A manatee comes up for air as they hang in the warmer waters in Manatee Park. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
15 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary016.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
16 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary017.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
17 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary019.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
ManateeParkJanuary018.JPG
18 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary018.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
19 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary020.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
20 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary021.JPG
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
The manatees at Manatee Park in Lee County were very active in the warming waters in the park.
21 of 21  — ManateeParkJanuary003.JPG
A flipper breaches the water. On Tuesday 10, 2022, around 10 manatees could be seen at Manatee Park.
Andrea Melendez / WGCU