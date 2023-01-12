W.P. Franklin Lock to close one day, Jan. 18, for maintenance

The W.P. Franklin Lock on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva will be closed for one day to support maintenance on Jan. 18.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the closure will be based on progress and safety needs. For immediate W.P. Franklin Lock information the shift operator can be contacted at 239-694-5451 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Normal locking hours at Okeechobee Waterway locks is from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. (last lockage starts at 4:30 p.m.).

The W. P. Franklin Lock and Dam is along the Caloosahatchee, approximately 33 miles upstream of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. The Corps constructed and currently manages five locks along the 152-mile Okeechobee Waterway.

W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam were constructed in 1965 for flood control, water control, prevention of salt-water intrusion, and navigation purposes.

