Even Hurricane Ian apparently couldn't keep a good cake down

Hurricane Ian did a lot of destruction to Southwest Florida, especially on the barrier islands.

But if the monster storm thought it would completely wipe out one of those island's most popular items, then it will need to think again.

Captiva's Bubble Room has announced that as of Friday it would be baking and selling its popular quartet of cakes — Orange Crunch, Red Velvet, Moist Chocolate, and White Christmas — from The Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers.

"(The theater's) ownership has been unbelievably gracious in allowing The Bubble Room to use their kitchen facility to bake and sell cake," the restaurant's Facebook page announced Tuesday. "Customers can drive around to the back of their building and stop in for cake and a small selection of Bubble Room merchandise. We are excited to announce that we are now able to bake and sell our cakes!"

The restaurant's owners said they are working to reopen Boop’s By The Bubble Room on the island, hopefully by mid-February, but "We unfortunately do not yet have an estimated time frame for the re-opening of The Bubble Room Restaurant or Emporium."

1 of 4 — OCC.jpg The Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers is giving Captiva's The Bubble Room to use their kitchen facility to bake and sell the restaurant's popular menu of cake .. including the deliciously sought-after orange crunch cake. The Bubble Room / Special to WGCU 2 of 4 — CC.jpg The Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers is giving Captiva's The Bubble Room to use their kitchen facility to bake and sell the restaurant's popular menu of cake .. including the moist chocolate cake. The Bubble Room / Special to WGCU 3 of 4 — OTC.jpg The Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers is giving Captiva's The Bubble Room to use their kitchen facility to bake and sell the restaurant's popular menu of cake .. including the white Christmas cake. The Bubble Room / Special to WGCU 4 of 4 — RVC.jpg The Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers is giving Captiva's The Bubble Room to use their kitchen facility to bake and sell the restaurant's popular menu of cake .. including the red velvet cake. The Bubble Room / Special to WGCU

In the meantime .... CAKE! In Fort Myers! Starting Friday!

They even set up a process to have the deliciously frosted concoctions shipped:

"To have a cake shipped to you, please reach out to Dustin at Sancap Paknship for info and pricing: https://paknshipsancap.com Or 239-395-1220."

At Broadway Palms Dinner Theater the Bubble Room cakes will be sold

by the slice or whole and to walk-ins only -- on a first come, first served basis.

The theater is at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers (back side of building off of Royal Palm Square Boulevard. Sale times are:

Friday, January 27 from 2-6 p.m.;



Saturday, January 28 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



Sunday January 29 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



Further dates will be announced.

The restaurant was among many on the barrier islands affected by Ian.

The Bubble Room said shortly after Ian's passage that all 92 staff members were safe and accounted for.

"Most have have either lost or have serious damage to their homes and vehicles and are currently out of work, and in need of assistance," the restaurant's Facebook page said. "We are anxious to get onto Captiva to begin assessing damages and begin working toward an eventual reopening... . We are overwhelmed with gratitude to all who have expressed concern and we are looking forward to beginning the healing process."

