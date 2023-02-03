American Heart Month observed in Southwest Florida

February is American Heart Month and Southwest Florida is raising awareness in a number of different ways.

In Collier County the Department of Health has issued a statement educating on heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States, by outlining risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking.

The department also offered tips for a healthy heart such as stress management, regular exercise, and limiting sodium and alcohol intake.

In Lee County, Lee Health is offering a Heart Health Fair February 17 as another way for Southwest Florida residents to learn about heart health. The fair will feature demonstrations such as hands-only CPR, and educational programs on maintaining a healthy heart.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lee Health Coconut Point’s Healthy Life Center at 23450 Via Coconut Point in Estero.

The Heart Health Fair will feature resources – such as a hands-only (just chest compressions) CPR demonstration – and several programs, including:

10 to 11 a.m.: Strategies for Success with Heart Failure

*The public will learn about heart failure and the steps that patients and caretakers can take to manage the condition as it relates to their physical and emotional health.

10 to 11 a.m.: Outdoor Strength, Balance and Stretch

*Outdoor Strength, Balance and Stretch will help attendees incorporate chair exercises into their daily routines to strengthen the body, improve alignment and expand mobility.

Noon to 1 p.m.: Lunch & learn: Women and Heart Disease with Dr. Joann Journigan

*Dr. Journigan, a cardiologist with Lee Health, will discuss risk factors that women face for heart disease, different types of interventions and their gender risks, and what women can do to protect themselves.

1:15 to 1:30 p.m. & 1:40 to 1:55 p.m.: Outdoor Meditation

*The introduction to outdoor meditation classes is open to all members of the community and it will help attendees focus their attention and eliminate stress.

2 to 2:30 p.m.: Cooking Demo: Heart Health

*The cooking demonstration for keeping your kitchen heart healthy will help the community learn to reduce the risks for heart and vascular disease through heart-healthy recipes.

The event is free and open to the public but requires an RSVP. For more information visit www.LeeHealth.org/events.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.