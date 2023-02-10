BOM votes to ban gender-affirming care

This afternoon, the Florida Board of Medicine voted to ban gender-affirming care for trans youth. In hours of passionate public comment from trans individuals, parents, and friends, just two people spoke in support of the rule.

According to the website of the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Population Affairs, "For transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, early genderaffirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system."

The seven members of the Florida Board of Medicine were all appointed by Governor DeSantis.

