8pm Sunday CHARLIE BEE COMPANY – Nature Reality Series - Beekeeper Charlie Agar serves clients all along the I-35 corridor from San Antonio to Austin, collecting nuisance honey bees from walls and trees and transports them to a rural "bee-hab" for rehabilitation.

He also teaches a beginner beekeepers course, which is open to the public, and he consults with beekeepers on an individual basis.

The Business of Bees – All beekeeping and no fun makes Charlie a dull boy! Diving into the business of bees, Charlie sets up a hive lease for Ag exemption, and then gets into a squabble with an ill-mannered chainsaw. Charlie tests out a new electric cargo bike and sets up a special hive designed to make harvesting honey a snap. Working alongside a bee vac inventor, Charlie takes on bees in an oversized roadside chicken.

