Southwest Florida Protects Vulnerable Bird Nests

Bird breeding season has begun, and it’s time for Southwest Florida to protect the birds who nest on beaches.

Birds that lay their eggs along the shoreline perceive people and dogs as threats. This can cause them to abandon their colonies.

Collier County has limited access to some beaches and boating areas like Big Marco CWA, Morgan Beach, and Dickman’s Point. They have temporarily closed Second Chance Wildlife Area.

Audubon Florida, a member of the Florida Shorebird Alliance, advises residents and beachgoers to respect posted areas, pick up trash to avoid bird predators, and keep dogs on a leash and away from restricted areas.

In the event of dive-bombing from the birds they suggest moving away carefully because it likely means there is a nest nearby.