FGCU's Women's Basketball team ready to play in NCAA Tournament

It’s an exciting time for FGCU’s women’s basketball team as they prepare to compete in the NCAA Tournament this weekend. The team recently won the ASUN Women's Basketball Tournament for a record 10th time.

Now they are headed to the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Philadelphia.

Emma List is a graduate student and plays Guard for the team. She’s thrilled about the chance to be a part of March Madness.

ADAM KOSZO /

”It’s very special. For me, this being my last year, it’s just very exciting,” says List.

Sha Carter plays guard, wants to be a detective and is getting her Master’s degree in Criminal Justice. She says she played soccer growing up and only started playing basketball in high school. She loves the sport and now her and her teammates will play on one of the most visible stages when it comes to college basketball.

“It’s definitely awe-inspiring. I’m almost at a loss for words. Kinda one of those things I dreamed about. Something I’ve worked so hard for. I’m excited, it’s amazing, I’m blessed to be around such awe-inspiring girls. Coach Smesko is an amazing coach. His mind is magnificent,” says Carter.

ADAM KOSZO /

Coach Karl Smesko describes his team as talented and committed to winning.

“They’re really locked in. They’re not just happy to be a part of the tournament. They know they’re a good team and they have the capability of winning. So, they want to make the most of it,” says Smesko.

BRADYOUNGPHOTO /

The Eagles of FGCU are rank at 23 for the tournament. They take on 5th rank Washington State.

Even though the team comes in as underdogs, they are ready to prove the doubters wrong.

Sha Carter says, “Like we’re the underdog and that’s fine. Being the underdog is usually a super power in my book. So I think we definitely come in with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. People kinda seem to always count us out but this is the point where we shock the world on the big stage.”

Hard work, dedication and a winning mind set has brought the team this far, now the hope is that the Eagles fly high to get their first win against the Cougars of Washington in the NCAA Tournament.

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on EPSNU. Check local listings for details.

