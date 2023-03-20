Punta Gorda issues water service disruption notice and boil alert in the Tee and Green Estates area

The Punta Gorda City Utilities Department will be connecting water mains at Knollwood, Pinecrest, Worchester, Burning Tree and Indian Creek requiring water to be turned off during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 20, and March 21.

In those areas, as a precaution all water for drinking or cooking should be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

Residents should plan to use an alternative water source or boil water for up to four days.

In the Burning Tree Area, residents affected received a notice last week with detailed instructions.

General instructions include:

Shut off and don't use faucets with special filters on the kitchen sink or refrigerator;

Icemakers using piped water source should be turned off until the boil notice is lifted;

Use alternative water sources for coffee machines, food prep, dental care;

Handwashing multiuse utensils, glassware or tableware is ok as long as the items are sanitized by pouring boiling water on the items after rinsing or water mixed with unscented bleach (1.5 teaspoons bleach per gallon of water);

USe the dishwasher on HOT water rinse only;

Showering is OK over bathing but avoid consuming water.

Residents should plan on using alternative water sources for up to four days.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.