Suppression efforts continue on the Cypress Camp Trail Wildfire; fire now burning in 7,600 acres

Fire suppression operations continued on the Cypress Camp Trail Wildfire Friday as crews conducted operations to continue to help secure the north and west perimeter of the fire.

The fire is currently 7,600 acres with 10% containment and the source of the fire remains under investigation.

Operations were conducted along the northern portion of the fire, with crews installing control line and conduction suppression burn out operations east to Bundschu Grade.

On the western perimeter, crews carried fire from the Perocchi Prescribed Fire burn scar south towards I-75. Ignition operations were also completed around the rest area near mile marker 71. Some smoke impacts are possible along I-75 this evening and into tomorrow.

Suppression operations will continue tomorrow with crews holding and maintaining current lines and utilizing direct and indirect attack tactics to continue to increase containment.

Riki Hoopes, a communications specialist for South Florida Fire and Aviation who deals with fires and other issues at Big Cypress and the Everglades, Biscayne and Dry Tortugas national parks, said fire behavior remains most active on the northern flank of the burn area, with short fire runs seen in the pines and prairies, and flames backing and flanking through the cypress.

Braun, Michael /

She described what was being done to fight the fire:

"So right now we have active fire behavior on the Northern flank. We've been really lucky crews were able to anchor the western edge of the fire into a burn scar from a prescribed fire that we conducted in February. And really that scar has been crucial in stopping the spread of fire to the west. So we are going to continue working in the northern flank. We have fire that is getting close to I 75 on the southern flank. And so crews are going to work to secure the southern edge down along I-75, today."

Closures continue to remain in effect for the fire area including: west of Nobles Grade, north of I-75, east of SR-29, adn south of the northern Big Cypress National Preserve boundary line.

National Interagency Fire Center / Special to WGCU Potential fire outlook for April

Values threatened include Big Cypress National Preserve infrastructure including: campgrounds and hydro-stations, private in-holdings, utilities, trails, private and cooperator lands, and two major transportation corridors, I-75 and SR-29.

Visitors may continue to see fire and smoke from the roadways and the risk of smoke continues to remain the biggest concern. Travelers should use caution throughout the impacted area.

Smoke impacts have been limited, however with the close proximity to I-75 the most significant risk to the public is smoke on roadways.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported they were monitoring the status of fire and visibility. As of Friday night all lanes of I-75 remained open.

The Big Cypress National Preserve said the Cypress Trail Wildfire was burning in a mixture of grass, brush and pine.

Preserve officials issued a temporary trail closure to promote safety during the current wildfire activity effective Wednesday. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Temporary closures include the following areas:

Closures Include: All trails, campgrounds and roadways

West of Nobles Grade

North of I75

East of Highway 29

South of Northern Preserve Boundary

Campgrounds Closures:

Bear Island Campground

Pink Jeep Campground

Gator Head Campground

Trail Closures Include:

Florida Trail North of MM63 I75 to Seminole Boundary

All ORV Trails in Bear Island Unit

The following adjacent areas will remain open: Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

