RSW traffic report shows March numbers down 23 percent

Southwest Florida International Airport reported a 23 percent decrease in passenger traffic for March over the 2022 figure for the same month.

During this past March, 1,166,442 passengers traveled through RSW in Fort Myers. The March 2022 numbers at RSW set a passenger single-month record with 1,221,628 passengers.

The traffic leader in March 2023 was Delta with 229,477 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (221,453), United (171,227), American (147,124) and JetBlue (113,530).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 9,324 aircraft operations, a decrease of 23 percent compared to March 2022. Page Field saw 19,299 operations, which was a 37 percent increase compared to March 2022, and a new monthly record.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction.

For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

