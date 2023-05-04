Dr. Aysegul Timur selected as FGCU president; vote from Board of Governors is next

A homegrown candidate has been selected to be the new face of Florida Gulf Coast University.

Dr. Aysegul Timur, Vice President and Vice Provost for Strategy and Program Innovation for FGCU, was selected by a unanimous vote Thursday from three other candidates for the position. She will be the first female president of FGCU.

When her name was called, loud applause was heard and some tears were shed at the selection event.

The Florida Board of Governor will need to sign off on the appointment at its June meeting.

Timur will replace Dr. Michael V. Martin, who was selected by a unanimous vote of the board of trustees in 2017. He announced his intentions to retire in 2021 but agreed to remain until a replacement was selected.

Martin's retirement was pushed back when the Board of Trustees in November decided to start the selection process all over after a short delay in the process. During that delay, two of the three finalists withdrew from consideration.

The News Service of Florida reported that trustee chair Blake Gable attributed the delay to a conversation he had with a member of the board of governors who was outspoken about the quality of candidates up for consideration.

The Board of Governors are appointed by Florida’s governor. Nearly all of the members of the FGCU’s Board of Trustees are either appointed by the governor or appointed by the board of governors.

