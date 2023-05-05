Lee Co. leads 2023 manatee death list; other SWFL counties are not far behind

Manatee deaths this year as of April 28 number 268. And Lee County tops the mortality chart at 73 dead, more than twice the number in the next highest county. This is according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The state's preliminary manatee mortality report includes a list of unfinalized mortalities and a year-to-date, five-year comparison chart.

Braun, Michael /

The report comes as major environmental groups put the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on notice this week for not adequately protecting the West Indian Manatee in recent years, as more than 4,000 have died.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Harvard Animal Law & Policy Clinic, Miami Waterkeeper, and others sent a notice earlier this week of their intent to file a lawsuit. The notice is required before suing a federal agency.

In addition to Lee, several other Southwest Florida counties along the gulf coast were at the top of the manatee mortality listings for 2023 to date:

Pinellas County: 30; Hillsborough County: 19; Charlotte County: 16; Brevard County: 15; Citrus County: 13; Collier County: 13; Manatee County: 12; Sarasota County: 10; Broward County: 9

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.