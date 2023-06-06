© 2023 WGCU News
Hurricane Recovery

Three-day supply of shelf-stable food delivered to homebound seniors for weather emergencies

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT
Florida Power & Light Company Director of External Affairs Tim Bryant (left), and FPL Manager of External Affairs Charlotte Miller (center) delivers a hurricane preparedness meal kit to homebound Fort Myers resident Patsy Penn, 70, to help her prepare for the 2023 hurricane season in Lee County. Each of the 450 meal kits sponsored by FPL in partnership with Community Cooperative contain water and a three-day supply of shelf-stable foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a "Storm Guide for Seniors" informational brochure.
Armando Solares/Armando Solares/Solares Photogra
Florida Power & Light Company Director of External Affairs Tim Bryant (left), and FPL Manager of External Affairs Charlotte Miller (center) delivers a hurricane preparedness meal kit to homebound Fort Myers resident Patsy Penn, 70, to help her prepare for the 2023 hurricane season in Lee County. Each of the 450 meal kits sponsored by FPL in partnership with Community Cooperative contain water and a three-day supply of shelf-stable foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a "Storm Guide for Seniors" informational brochure.

Florida Power & Light and Community Cooperative workers on Tuesday delivered bags of shelf-stable food to help 450 homebound seniors in Lee County prepare for hurricane season.

Volunteers from the power company stuffed the bags with a three-day supply of food because some seniors might not have access to food and water after a storm.

Each of the 450 meal kits contain water and a three-day supply of shelf-stable foods such as crackers, peanut butter and other items, for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a "Storm Guide for Seniors" informational brochure.

In Fort Myers Patsy Penn, 70, described what the delivery meant to her:

“Y’all don’t know – little things mean a lot! Just little bitty things that you do for somebody can go a long way with a person, you know what I’m saying? And to me, that’s a blessing.”

A dozen Florida Power & Light Company volunteers including Senior Community Relations Specialist Jennifer Huber (on left) and External Affairs Manager Charlotte Miller (on right) fill 450 hurricane meal kit bags at Community Cooperative in Fort Myers. The bags contain three days worth of shelf-stable food, as well as a "Storm Guide for Seniors" informational brochure.
A dozen Florida Power & Light Company volunteers including Senior Community Relations Specialist Jennifer Huber (on left) and External Affairs Manager Charlotte Miller (on right) fill 450 hurricane meal kit bags at Community Cooperative in Fort Myers. The bags contain three days worth of shelf-stable food, as well as a "Storm Guide for Seniors" informational brochure.

Officials say the kits will help provide necessary meals during such a weather event until it's safe to resume deliveries.

FPL will also be distributing these hurricane meal kits to seniors in Charlotte, Desoto, and Collier counties later this month.

WGCU Staff
