Low pressure area in Central Atlantic will likely stay off coast

The National Hurricane Center said an area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic is expected to form in a day or so several hundred miles to the east-northeast of Bermuda.

Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for development, and the system could become a subtropical or tropical depression during the next few days while it moves generally eastward.

By the weekend, the low should turn northward bringing the system over cooler waters, likely limiting additional development.

The formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent and medium at 40 percent through 7 days.

The Weather Channel / WGCU Saharan dust heading for Florida this week.

Additionally, according to The Weather Channel, Saharan dust is moving toward Florida.

