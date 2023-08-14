© 2023 WGCU News
Education

FGCU's 26th year, a new president and classes commenced Monday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
Classes began Monday for the fall session at Florida Gulf Coast University, celebrating the start of its 26th year as a Southwest Florida institution of higher learning.
Mike Braun
/
WGCU
Florida Gulf Coast university's new president, Aysegul Timur, welcomed students to campus Monday for the first day fo classes with a message of hope and promise:

"I am thrilled to welcome all FGCU students, faculty and staff to the new academic year! It is truly a time of new beginnings here on campus, and I am so excited to welcome the incoming class of 2027, our transfer students and new hires to the Eagle Family.

"It is not lost on me that FGCU will celebrate its 26th birthday in 11 days. Our institution’s future is bright, and we will remain focused on the pursuit of excellence in terms of academics, research, scholarship, service to the community and the day-to-day functions that ensure our students are successful.

"I want you to know that we have been very busy all summer preparing for the start of fall classes, and here are two changes I know our students and employees will be glad to know:

  1. We have upgraded our campus WiFi network, known as eduroam, to provide faster network speeds and higher security standards. Service will now be available on the Library Lawn and the outdoor area near Academic Building 9, home of The Water School. If you need help logging into eduroam, visit fgcu.edu/wifi for instructions.
  2. We are in the process of building a new elevated, lighted boardwalk to provide a safer way for our students and employees to travel between the SoVi residential area and the main academic corridor. The pathway will have access points at SoVi Dining, the Bower School of Music & the Arts and the nearby multipurpose rec field. We will have more updates on the boardwalk in the coming months –- stay tuned.
Dr. Aysegul Timur has been selected as FGCU’s next president. After a week of final interviews, public comments, and long discussions, FGCU Board of Trustees came of a 7-6 vote in favor of Timur. The room erupted in cheering, tears flowed from the audience as well as Timur.
Andrea Melendez
/
WGCU
Dr. Aysegul Timur was selected as FGCU’s next president in May.
Braun, Michael
/
WGCU
Work began on a new boardwalk this summer at FGCU connecting the South Village area to the main campus.

MORE AT FGCU

"Of course, it would not be the start of the fall term without showing school spirit. I look forward to greeting students tonight at Eagle Revolution, our annual pep rally to kick off the new academic year. Don’t forget, doors open at 6:30 p.m. at Alico Arena!

"Our faculty and staff had their own version of a pep rally last week with the annual Welcome Celebration. It was a terrific opportunity to catch up with colleagues, meet our new hires and share our excitement for what’s to come in our 26th year.

"I can feel it already – we are off to a banner 2023-24 academic year.

"Wings up and go Eagles! "

