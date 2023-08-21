Gert joins Emily and Franklin as tropical storms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center's Monday morning forecast on current active systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories recently upgraded Tropical Storm Gert, located several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands, on Tropical Storm Emily, located a little over 1000 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and on Tropical Storm Franklin, located over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Storm Franklin:

Franklin's cloud pattern has not become significantly better organized overnight. The system is producing several clusters of bursting very deep convection, but convective banding features are not well defined at this time. Based on microwave imagery, the cyclone center is apparently located near the western edge of the overall convective mass. The current intensity is held at 45 kt.

The storm continues moving generally westward, with a motion estimate of 270/10 kt. Franklin's forecast track is somewhat problematic. A weakness in the subtropical ridge is expected to cause the tropical cyclone to turn northward in 24 hours or so. This should result in Franklin crossing Hispaniola in the 48 hour time frame. After moving into the Atlantic, Franklin should turn northeastward while interacting with a mid-level cycloniccirculation. By late in the forecast period, the mid-level cyclone lifts out which could allow Franklin to turn more to the left.

However there is more than the usual amount of uncertainty in the 3-5 day track prediction, with lots of spread in the model guidance.

The official forecast, like the previous one, is near the middle of the guidance envelope and close to the model consensus.

The flow on the south side of a broad upper-level trough to the northwest of Franklin is causing moderate southwesterly vertical wind shear over the storm. Dynamical guidance such as the SHIPS model indicate that Franklin will remain in an environment of moderate shear for the next several days, and the interaction with the mountainous land mass of Hispaniola should temporarily disrupt Franklin's circulation. The current thinking is that the shear will not be strong enough to prevent the system from eventually becoming a hurricane over the southwest Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Emily:

During the past few hours, Emily has rapidly lost what remained of its deep convection displaced well to the northeast of the exposed surface center. The initial intensity estimate is lowered to 35 kt for this advisory and is supported by the available subjective and objective satellite intensity estimates.

The environment surrounding Emily is forecast to become increasingly belligerent by tonight due to deep-layer shear increasing to near 40 kt and an intruding dry stable air mass. These negatively contributing atmospheric conditions should induce gradual weakening, and Emily should become a post-tropical cyclone by this evening.

The initial motion is estimated to be west-northwestward. During the next several days, Emily should maintain a general west-northwestward motion while being steered by a low to mid-tropospheric ridge to the north. By the 48 hour period, a gradual turn northward is expected after Emily degenerates to remnant low, rounding the southern periphery of the aforementioned subtropical ridge.

Tropical Storm Gert:

After a brief intensification period overnight, Gert is quickly unraveling this morning. The surface circulation is becoming ill-defined while the associated sheared mass of convection is shrinking. Although the cloud pattern has certainly become less organized during the past few hours, the initial intensity is generously held at 35 kt for this advisory. Despite a rather diffluent upper-wind pattern, strong, persistent westerly shear and a statically stable and dry mid-tropospheric surrounding air mass should force Gert's surface center to separate farther from the diminishing convective mass later today and degenerate to a remnant low by this evening. The morning's global model simulated infrared imagery also shows the cyclone opening to a trough of low pressure in less than 36 hours, and the NHC official forecast reflects this prediction.

The initial motion is estimated to be westward. A gradual turn toward the west-northwest is expected by tonight, and this general motion should continue until dissipation occurs on Tuesday.

1. Western Gulf of Mexico (AL91):

Showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a trough of low pressure located in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Environmental conditions appear favorable for development of this system while it moves westward at about 15 to 20 mph across the central Gulf of Mexico. A tropical depression or storm is likely to form while it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by Tuesday.

Interests in the western Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical storm watches or warnings may be necessary on Monday for portions of the southern Texas and northern Mexico coastlines.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92):

A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is associated with a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

