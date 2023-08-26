Is the North Fort Myers eagle nest saga ready for a new episode?

Is there "love" in the air? There just may be in North Fort Myers.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam and other observers have spotted M15's return and it looks like he may have a potential new mate. Both were spotted in the Bayshore Road nest this week by photographer MLiz and several other dedicated eagle watchers.

The eagles at the Bayshore nest last year — the Cam's Season 11 — had quite the saga: a nest destroyed by Hurricane Ian and rebuilt by M15 and then mate Harriet, the laying and the hatching of two eggs that produced eaglets E21 and E22, the tragic and still unexplained disappearance of Harriet, and M15's heroic care and feeding of the eagles, with both eaglets eventually fledging and taking off for parts unknown.

Braun, Michael

About the Bayshore Road eagles

There is hope that Season 12 of the SWFL Eagle Cam will produce more of the same views that have drawn more than 200 million online views. The cams are down right now but will be back up soon to continue the viewing. The Cam's Facebook site remains available.

