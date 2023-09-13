© 2023 WGCU News
Sen. Mitt Romney says he won't run for a second term

By Kelsey Snell
Published September 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes at the U.S. Capitol on September 6.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes at the U.S. Capitol on September 6.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

Romney is known in the Senate as a frequent bipartisan negotiator and was the only Senate Republican to vote twice to convict former President Trump following separate impeachment trials. Romney, 76, noted in a video statement that he would be in his mid-80s by the end of another term and said he is opting to make way for new voices.

"While I'm not running for reelection, I'm not retiring from the fight," he said.

But, he said, "it's time for a new generation of leaders. They're the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

Romney has spent more than 25 years working in public service, including as the Republican Party's nominee for president in 2012. His announcement comes as Republicans aim to retake control of the Senate next year.

Kelsey Snell
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.
