FGCU women volleyball team notches record 200th win

The Florida Gulf Coast University women's volleyball team notched their 200th all-time Atlantic Sun regular season win Saturday, defeating the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

Julia Lentz led her team to the win with 11 blocks -- tied for the fourth-most in school history. Shelby Kent was a big contributor, adding a career-high 22 kills while Skylar English tied her career-high in kills with 17.

Reese Burry surpassed 300 digs for the season as she accounted for 26 on Saturday, her third match with over 20 digs. Lily Tessier added 56 assists, her most in an Eagles jersey.

Since joining the ASUN conference in 2007, the Eagles have posted only one losing conference record. With zero losses through 10 matches so far, the team is primed for a winning conference record for the 10th straight season.

FGCU head coach Matt Botsford is very proud of his team.

“What a great match, I’m so proud of our players and I just love seeing how tough they compete when things get tight. I thought that, with the exception of set four, our block and defense was outstanding against a really good offense. Juliana and Reese were obviously a huge part of that, but everyone contributed,” he said.

Botsford praised his players for their efforts in the historic win.

“Skylar and Shelby really picked up the point scoring as the match went on, and I thought they started making some really nice decisions. Lily set a really nice match, but her service pressure was equally valuable,” he said.

The Eagles’ next opponent is the Stetson Hatters on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6 pm.

