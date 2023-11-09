RSW to offer remote, reserved parking option this Thanksgiving

Southwest Florida International Airport will offer passengers a reserved parking option, located on the north side of the airport, this Thanksgiving called RSWRemote.

The RSWRemote parking lot will be accepting cars to enter for parking from Saturday, Nov. 18 through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. Cars can exit from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, Dec. 3.

The cost will be a flat $40 fee, no matter how many days you park and is non-refundable. You must reserve and prepay for a parking space prior to coming to the airport.

To book and prepay for your RSWRemote parking spot, please visit jpass.rswremoteparking.com or download the RSWRemote Park App.

The Transportation Security Administration recommends getting to the airport at least two hours prior to your flight departure time for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

The airport recommends adding 30 more minutes to your travel time to use RSWRemote. Shuttles will be operating from the remote lot to the terminal from 3 a.m. until 7 p.m.; and will take parkers from the terminal to the remote lot from 8 a.m. until the last daily flight arrival.

Braun, Michael

How does RSWRemote Park work?

Reserve and prepay for your spot on the site or the app;

You will receive an email with a QR code or your booking will show up in the passes section of the RSWRemote Park App;

Arrive at the lot and show the attendant your QR code;

Park your car;

Take the complimentary shuttle bus, which will take you to the upper level (departures) terminal curb past Door #6.

When you arrive back at RSW, you will need to take a return shuttle back to the remote lot from the same location where you were dropped off. Look for signage.

The RSWRemote parking lot is off Chamberlin Parkway, on the north side of the airport property. Enter Chamberlin from Daniels Parkway and follow the signs. Make a right onto Regional Lane (near the original Airport Traffic Control Tower).

For questions or more information, please call ABM Parking at 239-768-1818 or email RSWParking@abm.com.

The Lee County Port Authority expects a very busy holiday and still encourages travelers to consider alternative ways to get to the airport, like being dropped off by friends and family or using commercial transportation.

If necessary, LCPA will post parking updates on the airport’s website and Facebook to keep travelers informed on availability.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic. No ad valorem (property) taxes are used for airport operation or construction. For more information, visit flylcpa.com or facebook.com/flyRSW.

