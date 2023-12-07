Automated stations replace metered parking in downtown Fort Myers; free Zip Zones removed

The method of parking is changing in downtown Fort Myers with 32 automated stations replacing meters and previously free Zip Zones eliminated.

The city has partnered with Flowbird to implement a long-discussed project of bringing the automated parking stations to downtown area. Regular enforcement of the new stations will begin Saturday, Dec. 9.

The new system replaces traditional meters with payments via credit cards and coins accepted.

Users may also use a text-to-pay feature and access the payment site by capturing a QR code with their cellphone camera.

Parking time can be extended via a mobile device. Users can access the system’s text feature to ensure that they receive a message when time is expiring.

Some of the new rules and regulations include:



Hours of enforcement are 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Parking fees will not be enforced on Sundays. If someone attempts to pay during non-enforcement hours, a “no payment is required” message will be indicated on the pay station.

The credit card processing fee is $0.25 per transaction and the pay-by-text convenience fee is $0.05 per transaction.

Regular parking lot prices will be the same as the parking garages at $1 per hour, not to exceed $10 per day.

On-street parking is allowed for either 2 hours or 10 hours.

Zip Zones have been replaced by 2-hour paid parking ($1.50 per hour in-season; a third hour extension costs $3.00); However, there are still some 15 and 30-minute parking spots are still available throughout the core downtown area at no change.

Garage rates have not changed.

Rates are either peak or off-peak season.

Go to www.parkfortmyers.com for an interactive downtown parking map that includes the following: address, hours of operation, rates, types of parking available, location of pay stations, and proximity to frequently visited destinations in downtown.

