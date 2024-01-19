Marching for change -- 41st MLK Day observed in Fort Myers

Hundreds took part in a march to downtown Fort Myers Monday as a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday celebration. The march started at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Public Library and ended at Centennial Park.

This year’s celebration marks the 41st year of the annual event that celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The march ended with a festival at the pavilion at Centennial Park that included food trucks, vendors and activities for the kids.

For Alexandra Pipitone the holiday as well as the history of the civil rights movement represents freedom and justice.

“It’s important for me to show up, show out, support…because I think the liberation of all of our communities, my community as a Latina is tied up in the liberation of black communities, says Pipitone.

Her son, 9 year old Anthony says... “I think he was a really good guy and he did really good things. He stood up for other people.”

Her daughter Georgina is 11 and shares how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and legacy had a profound effect on her.

“When I found out that he died, I started looking into him so much more. I read books and I listened to his speech and I’m sad he’s not here anymore," says Georgina.

Dr. Martin Luther King and his wife Coretta Scott King lead a black voting rights march from Selma, Alabama.

Long time Fort Myers resident Gerri Ware attended the event representing Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the League of Women Voters.

“When I think about Dr. Martin Luther King, I think about how we need to continue fighting for what he died for. Because we have not arrived, says Ware.

And when it comes to educating the youth across the state of Florida and around the country about Dr. King and Black History, Ware shares...

“How else will they know? How else will they learn? It should not be only one day of the year, this should be a frequent thing reminding them of their history. They’re trying to not revel all of your history in its entirety so that’s why it’s very important about days like today.”

The march for change and justice continues.