Threat at Cape Coral High School forces lockdown, large police presence; other schools shut down

Several Cape Coral schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Cape Coral High School, Heritage Charter Academy, Skyline Elementary, Challenger Middle School and Patriot Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution after a possible bomb threat at the high school on Santa Barbara Boulevard South.

Cape Coal Police Department detectives were investigating.

Parents were asked to stay clear of any of the schools to allow first responders to set up as appropriate.

"All I can tell you is that the threat has moved north" a uniformed official at the scene told the media.

A Lee County School spokesman said the following letter was sent to school parents today.

"Good morning Seahawk family,

This is Cape Coral High School. In the spirit of open communication, we want to let you know the school is currently on lockdown. Students are safely secured in their classrooms. Police are searching off campus for a man who made a threat against our school.

We will update you as soon as there is more information."

Units from the Cape Coral police, Florida Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff's Office were at the scene.

