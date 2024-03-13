FGCU Women's Basketball wins ASUN Semifinal Game over Austin Peay
Shekinah Guthrie is fouled by Gabby Smalls of Austin Peay as she goes up to score the final basket in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers. FGCU won 74-52 to move onto the ASUN Championship game on Saturday.
Uju Ezeudu of FGCU tries to dribble past Alyssa Hargrove of Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
Shekinah Guthrie, left, and Emani Jefferson celebrate after Guthrie scored the final basket in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers. Guthrie was also fouled on the play. FGCU won 74-52 to move onto the ASUN Championship game on Saturday.
Emani Jefferson goes up for a shot in the ASUN Basketball Tournament semifinal game against Austin Peay on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
Brylee Bartram takes a three-point shot against Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
Dolly Cairns goes up for a layup against Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
FGCU plays Austin Peay in the ASUN Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers.
The Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles beat the Austin Peay Governors 74-52 in the ASUN Women's Basketball Semifinals on Tuesday night at Alico Arena.
The Eagles move on to play the Sugar Bears of Central Arkansas University in the ASUN Championship game on Saturday.
See full box score from game here.
