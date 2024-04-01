Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve boardwalk to close temporarily

The boardwalk at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve will close for routine repairs and maintenance beginning April 11 and will remain closed for approximately two weeks.

No guided walks will be offered while the boardwalk is closed.

However, the Interpretive Center and nature store, and Rock and Stroll Garden, will remain open to visitors.

The parking fee will be waived while the boardwalk is closed. The boardwalk is expected to reopen April 22.

The Interpretive Center and nature store are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Rock and Stroll Garden is open dawn to dusk daily and features picnic tables and native plants to attract birds and butterflies.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.