Where are you going to view the solar eclipse? NPR wants to know.

By Ashley Westerman
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:41 PM EDT
People watch the annular eclipse of the sun at the planetarium of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) in San Jose, on October 14, 2023.
Ezequiel Becerra
/
AFP via Getty Images
People watch the annular eclipse of the sun at the planetarium of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) in San Jose, on October 14, 2023.

On Monday, April 8, millions of people across North America will experience a total solar eclipse. Are you one of them?

If so, we'd love to hear from you!

Please send us a voice memo that includes your first and last name, your hometown, a call back number and a description of where you are going to view the eclipse. Feel free to be as detailed as possible about your surroundings and what you're experiencing.

At the end of that voice memo, please leave 20 to 30 seconds of ambient sound. That means no talking! Just record the ambient sound of what's going on around you.

Your submission may be featured in a story on NPR about people's experience viewing the eclipse.

Copyright 2024 NPR.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ashley Westerman
Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced a variety of stories including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention, and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. She is also an occasional reporter for Morning Edition, and NPR.org, where she has contributed reports on both domestic and international news.
