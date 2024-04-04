Where are you going to view the solar eclipse? NPR wants to know.

On Monday, April 8, millions of people across North America will experience a total solar eclipse. Are you one of them?

If so, we'd love to hear from you!

Please send us a voice memo that includes your first and last name, your hometown, a call back number and a description of where you are going to view the eclipse. Feel free to be as detailed as possible about your surroundings and what you're experiencing.

At the end of that voice memo, please leave 20 to 30 seconds of ambient sound. That means no talking! Just record the ambient sound of what's going on around you.

Your submission may be featured in a story on NPR about people's experience viewing the eclipse.

