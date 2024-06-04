DeSantis visits south Lee County, promotes hurricane preparedness

Governor Ron DeSantis visited Southwest Florida Tuesday to share information about hurricane season and to provide funds for future possible disaster relief efforts.

DeSantis awarded a $7.5 million check to Lee County to rebuild and enhance the shrimp dock at San Carlos Maritime Park. The governor said he hopes that the improved facility can aid in future disaster relief efforts.

"This dual purpose facility will serve as an emergency operations site to launch barges and provide a place for shrimp vessels to dock, and transfer product to distribution trucks," DeSantis said.



In other hurricane readiness measures, some disaster preparedness supplies will be exempt from sales tax until June 14.

To find the list of items that qualify, visit here.

