StoryCorps Fort Myers: Cousins share their family’s story of surviving the Armenian genocide

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we Ann Johnson interview her cousin Carol Ann Hatchadorian Ghazarian about their family’s extraordinary story of surviving the Armenian genocide, during which 1.5 million Armenians were killed.

