Lee deputies search community for suspect in Three Oaks shooting

Deputies including K-9 officers, flooded a gated community off Three Oaks Parkway Thursday morning searching for a suspect in a shooting.

More than a half-dozen units were inside and stationed outside the Timberwalk at Three Oaks gated community about a mile south from Alico Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Witnesses reported a wrecked car and a tarp covering what appeared to be a body near Theree Oaks Middle School. Sheriff Carmine Marceno was to address the issue with the media around 11:30 A.M.

One deputy described the suspect sought as a Black man wearing a hoodie and said he was wanted in connection with the shooting.

Deputies, some armed with automatic weapons, were seen along Roundstone Circle in the Timberwalk at Three Oaks community checking in and around the sixplex townhomes.

