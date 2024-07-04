Heat advisory for the Fourth of July across all of South Florida

NHS / WGCU

A heat advisory is in effect across most of the southern tip of Florida until 8 Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Thursday morning. The advisory warned of peak heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees expected Thursday afternoon.

The areas affected included: Collier County, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Charlotte County, Lee County, Coastal Broward County, coastal Miami Dade County, far south Miami-Dade County, inland Broward County, inland Miami-Dade County, metro Broward County, metropolitan Miami Dade, and mainland Monroe County.

The NWS said the Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Atlantic coastal waters, southeast Florida, southern Florida, southwest Florida and Gulf of Mexico today and tonight included a moderate risk of rip currents for Atlantic Coast beaches and scattered showers and thunderstorms expected over primarily interior and Southwest Florida this afternoon. The main threats with any storms will be locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Precautions for the advisory recommend drinking plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

