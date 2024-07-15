RNC holds Trump's nominating convention this week. Follow NPR for live updates

Republicans kick off their four-day national convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Monday, an event that culminates with party delegates officially nominating former President Donald Trump and his vice presidential pick. Trump is expected to deliver a speech just days after being injured in an assassination attempt by a gunman at a rally in Butler, Pa.

In addition to Trump, other speakers include his vice presidential pick as well as party leaders and rising stars. The Republican Party has given each of the four days a theme:

Monday: Make America Wealthy Once Again

Tuesday: Make America Safe Once Again

Wednesday: Make America Strong Once Again

Thursday: Make America Great Once Again

