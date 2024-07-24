At Franklin Park, everything old is now new - and the pride is evident

Since 1958 Franklin Park Elementary has been a central element for the Dunbar Community in Fort Myers.

The community's children were educated here, neighborhood residents gathered here for events, and the school's location was a nexus for many community activities.

That all changed over the past 18 months with a new Franklin Park Elementary born from the benefits of a 2018 half-percent sales tax campaign.

The brand new school, with brand new furniture and equipment, will open to pre-K through fifth grade students when Lee County Schools commence classes for the 2024-2025 year on Aug. 12.

Recently, school officials, teachers and volunteers gathered at the school to help put together that new furniture, stock library shelves and prepare for the children who will flock here in less than three weeks.

1 of 10 — 071824 aiw Franklin Park 017.JPG VolunteersJ en Heckman and Morgan Franklin build a desk at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 2 of 10 — 071824 aiw Franklin Park 016.JPG Volunteers build desks and chairs and set up the library at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 3 of 10 — 071824 aiw franklinpark 001.jpg LCEC volunteers from LCEC stock the supply room at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 4 of 10 — 071824 aiw Franklin Park 018.JPG The gym at Franklin Park Elementary School is nearly completion as of Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 5 of 10 — 071824 aiw Franklin Park 019.JPG Shellie Halstead of the Lee County Tax Collector’s Office helps to set up the library at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 6 of 10 — 072224Franklin Park011.JPG Drummond Camel, right, and Cindy McClung help other volunteers set up the library at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 7 of 10 — 072224Franklin Park012.JPG A group from Cypress Cove builds desks and chairs at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 8 of 10 — 072224Franklin Park013.JPG Volunteers build desks and chairs at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 9 of 10 — 072224Franklin Park014.JPG The new building for Franklin Park Elementary School is nearly done, and students and teachers are excited for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU 10 of 10 — 072224Franklin Park015.JPG The new building for Franklin Park Elementary School is nearly done, and students and teachers are excited for the first day of school. Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU

"We will welcome our kids back to this great campus. And there's a lot of work that still needs to be done. And I am so excited because today is our day of caring," Franklin Park Elementary principal Dr. Mia German said as she welcomed volunteers. "Our community partners, family and friends and all of Panther nation gathered here today to help us unbox every single box on this campus so that we are ready for when our kids come back. It is a great day at Franklin Park. It's a great day to be a Panther. And we cannot wait to see the smiles of our kids on the first day of school."

Preparing a new school for students means a lot of work to make sure the building is ready for first day of classes.

"With the help of our volunteers and United Way, they came in today to help us unpack every single box," German said. "There's furniture being put together, clocks being put up, all of the media center books, put on a shelf. We are getting our school ready for our kids."

For a year-and-a-half during demo and construction students and teachers learned and labored in Portable classrooms. That ends Aug. 12.

"It wasn't the best setup, but we've made it work," German said about the intervening months at the school. "So to come back into just space, to AC, to beautiful brand new furniture in every single classroom. You know, it gives pride, the kids are going to be so proud of their new building."

The rebuild isn't the first time the school has seen change. Since being built in 1958 the school has gone from an all-Black elementary school to a middle school and back to an elementary school.

But German says a connection to the past remains.

"There's so much history, not only in the community, but in the district. And we are so proud and honored to carry on the tradition of excellence, as this community is being revived, to know that we are the staple of this community," she said.

The recent help for the school was aided by a United Way Lee, Hendry, and Glades "2024 Day of Action for Franklin Park Elementary School" gathering.

Volunteers prepared the new school for students’ arrival by ensuring the school was ready to go on the first day of classes. The volunteers ranged from the Fluke Corporation, Lee Memorial Health System, Lee County Tax Collector’s Office, Cypress Cove, LCEC, and Franklin Park Elementary staff.

And those volunteers also got more than just a chance to help.

“We bring them in as babies, and we keep them till fifth grade. And we send them off ready to conquer the world.” Dr. Mia German, Franklin Park Elementaty principal

Troy Churchill, CEO of Cypress Living and one of those helping put desks together, says a community response similar to the one helping the school helped the senior living care center in a time of need.

"It's very personal, you know, we went through a lot after Hurricane Ian, and there was dark days for us," Churchill said. "But our Southwest Florida community was here for us after that. So this is just a simple way for us to say thank you and a way for us to give back to our local community."

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Volunteers build desks and chairs and set up the library at Franklin Park Elementary School on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Fort Myers. The volunteer event was organized by The United Way to get the new building ready for the first day of school.

After taking a tour of the new school, Church was impressed by what has been out together here.

"It's really exciting. I was pretty amazed walking around and seeing how nice the furniture, how nice some of the things are. I saw the clinic area that LeeHealth is going to be here as well. So there's just it feels like the community is coming together," he said.

The new and larger Franklin Park facility will also resume pre-K classes and add infant and toddler classes. It’s an inspiration for those teaching there, says German:

“We bring them in as babies, and we keep them till fifth grade. And we send them off ready to conquer the world.”

