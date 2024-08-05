© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

StoryCorps Fort Myers: Stephanie Davis talks about her unconventional childhood in SW Florida

WGCU | By John Davis
Published August 5, 2024 at 9:56 AM EDT
Sunny Lubner (left) interviews her good friend Stephanie Davis (right) through the StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Fort Myers in Feb. 2024.
Sunny Lubner (left) interviews her good friend Stephanie Davis (right) through the StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Fort Myers in Feb. 2024.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear Sunny Lubner interview her good friend Stephanie Davis about her childhood in Southwest Florida, including the stigma of having a lesbian mother, trouble with school, and a daring escape attempt from a wilderness camp for troubled girls.

 
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
StoryCorpsStoryCorps Fort MyersWGCU NewsHuman Interest
John Davis
jrdavis@wgcu.org
See stories by John Davis