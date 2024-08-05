StoryCorps Fort Myers: Stephanie Davis talks about her unconventional childhood in SW Florida

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour returned to Fort Myers in February 2024 to record meaningful conversations with people right here in Southwest Florida about their lives.

Each Monday for the next several months, we’re highlighting some of the compelling stories from our fellow Southwest Florida residents.

In this installment, we hear Sunny Lubner interview her good friend Stephanie Davis about her childhood in Southwest Florida, including the stigma of having a lesbian mother, trouble with school, and a daring escape attempt from a wilderness camp for troubled girls.



