'Allegories & Illusions' exhibit is magical at Alliance for the Arts

The 20 acrylic-on-canvas or panel paintings in Kathleen Kinkopf’s “Allegories and Illusions” are masterful examples of a type of visual storytelling called “magical realism.”

The show will be on view at the Alliance for the Arts through September 28.

“It is genre where the objects, landscapes and figures are painted realistically, but I use symbols and juxtaposition that take your mind and heart to a world in the imagination,” Kinkopf explained.

Nature, animals and the female figure are central to Kathleen Kinkopf’s work.

“You’ll meet all kinds of birds in my work, from herons to hummingbirds and flamingoes along the way, and so many more creatures, both great and small, [as well as] butterflies, dragonflies, dogs, rabbits, fish and beautiful horses,” Kinkopf elaborated.

Together, these powerful players weave scenes of harmony, strength and spiritual grace into a modern mythological tale. For example, viewers will find imaginary forests of giant red trees, marshy lowlands, fields of oversized flowers, water gardens, hillsides and giant clouds.

Expressed in a language of symbols and metaphors, these visual narratives reside in places where time is not linear and the lines between magic and reality are blurred, creating a world that is enchanting and mysterious and without logical explanation.

Kinkopf’s paintings share many of the same characteristics as those found in works by Edward Hopper and Frida Kaylo. While that’s admittedly rarified company, Kinkopf’s career has been on an upward trajectory since she moved to Cape Coral from Sante Fe.

She received Best in Show honors at this year’s All Florida Exhibition, and an Award of Excellence at last year’s edition. In 2023 alone, she was the focus of articles in “American Art Collector,” “Create!” and “Art Seen” magazines.

But to truly appreciate her genius, be sure to see “Allegories & Illusions.”

“Get inspired,” Kinkopf challenged. “Lose yourself, or find yourself, in this magical exhibition. Enjoy a visual journey of dreams and stories that might just bring the magic out in you.”

1 of 5 — WGCU Alllegories & Illusions - Emergence Acrylic on Canvas.jpg Some of artist Kathleen Kinkopf's "Allegories & Illusions" exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts. WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 2 of 5 — WGCU Alllegories & Illusions - Good Morning Glory Acrylic MM on Canvas.jpg Some of artist Kathleen Kinkopf's "Allegories & Illusions" exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts. WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 3 of 5 — WGCU Alllegories & Illusions - Letting Go Acrylic on Canvas.jpg Some of artist Kathleen Kinkopf's "Allegories & Illusions" exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts. WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 4 of 5 — WGCU Alllegories & Illusions - Metamorphosis Acrylic and Mixed Media on Canvas.jpg Some of artist Kathleen Kinkopf's "Allegories & Illusions" exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts. WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 5 of 5 — WGCU Alllegories & Illusions - Redwood Song Acrylic MM on Canvas.jpg Some of artist Kathleen Kinkopf's "Allegories & Illusions" exhibition at the Alliance for the Arts. WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall

MORE INFORMATION:

· The Alliance for the Arts is located at 10091 McGregor Boulevard.

· The Alliance for the Arts is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The Alliance is closed on Sunday and Monday.

· For more on the Alliance for the Arts, visit ArtinLee.org.

· For more on artist Kathleen Kinkopf, visit KinkopfStudios.com.

· The term “magical realism” was coined in the 1920s by art critic and historian Franz Roh, who believed that art can uniquely empower people to explore the complexities of their inner selves.

· The new genre was a reaction to the devastation and carnage wrought by World War I. Its main features include hyper-realism, themes inspired by day-to-day life, creatures found in the natural world, the absence of visible brushstrokes and an equal focus on all the objects the artist includes in their composition.

· Famed American painter Andrew Wyeth is widely regarded as a magical realist.

· So is Edward Hopper, who is best known for “Nighthawks” (Art Institute of Chicago) and “Early Sunday Morning” (Whitney Museum of American Art). Both incorporate many of the characteristics commonly attributed to magical realism.

· Although most art historians label Frida Kahlo as a surrealist, she actually considered herself a magical realist painter, Latin American-style. One of her most famous compositions, “Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird” is a classic example of the kind of symbolism magical realists incorporate into their visual stories.



