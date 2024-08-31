Punta Gorda's Visual Arts Center loses funding for adults with disabilities pottery class

The Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda is more than just a place where artists gather to make and exhibit their art -- it also explores the intersection of art and health through classes on art as therapy, managing loneliness through creativity and community, and art and the human brain.

But one special program finds itself in jeopardy due to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision in June to veto all arts funding in the state of Florida.

“We were approved for a $25,000 grant that we used for our youth art program, summer camp and our adults with disabilities pottery classes,” Visual Arts Director Lisa Galluci explained.

Adults with disabilities classes evolved through a partnership with the Loveland Center and Quality Independence. Both Venice-based Loveland Center and Quality Independence in Port Charlotte help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live full lives.

“They come in once a week … into our pottery studio, where they learn handbuilding, and then the higher-functioning adults will try the potter wheel to create pieces,” Gallucci said.

Adults with disabilities derive numerous well-documented benefits from crafting.

“It’s very important to these students that they have the opportunity to work with clay, work with their hands. It’s good for their dexterity. And so we don’t want to discontinue that program at all,” Gallucci added.

With the prospect looming that there may be no arts funding next year, either, the Visual Arts Center is frantically exploring ways to cut costs and increase fundraising in order to keep the adults with disabilities Pottery Class and cover the unexpected $25,000 budget shortfall.

IN THE BACKGROUND:

The Visual Arts Center serves Charlotte County and beyond with three major galleries; six classrooms; jewelry, glass, pottery and technology studios; an extensive arts library; gift gallery, and art and supply Store. Its 12,000-square-foot facility is located at 210 Maud Street in Punta Gorda. For more information, visit VisualArtCenter.org or call 941-639-8810.

In addition to asking its membership to help defray the costs of the adults with disabilities program, VAC will seek sponsors and donations of materials (such as clay). The center has also created an Amazon wish list containing the materials and supplies that are utilized by program participants. It will also rely on established fundraising events, such as Giving Tuesday and Giving Challenge.

Established in 1962, Loveland Center is a nonprofit serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The center enables individuals to have as independent of a life as possible through programs as unique as the individuals they serve. According to center materials, “Our ‘Dare to Dream’ philosophy means we start by working with each participant to determine their own dreams and goals for their lives.”

Loveland staff use individualized plans and goals to meet each individual where they are, helping them achieve that next level of independence, whether that means holding their own spoon or finding the career of their dreams.

Loveland offers a full range of programs and services, including Adult Day Training, Pre-Vocational Training, Supported Employment, After School Care, Recreational Activities, Independent Living Coaching, Personal Supports, and more!

Located at 2826 Tamiami Trail (Suites 2 and 3b) in Port Charlotte, Quality Independence Inc. is a nonprofit organization offering Adult Day Training Services in Charlotte County to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. They strive to promote a person-centered approach to service delivery.

