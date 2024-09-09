Empowering through football: STARability Foundation's ball assistant program returns

Blow the whistle! Throw the flag! Every sports fan has a love-hate relationship with referees, but this football season in Collier County, a call is being made that both sidelines can be happy with. STARability Foundation, working in partnership with the Greater Naples Officials Association, is returning with its ball assistant program for teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

STARability Foundation is an organization that has spent the past 40 years focused on highlighting the capabilities of people who are developmentally disabled and providing education, community engagement, and vocational training to help nourish and spotlight those unique abilities.

The ball assistant program is just one of the opportunities STARability provides. Teens and adults ages 14 and up are given the chance to learn about being a referee, aid the officiating crew, and be on the sidelines during high school football games.

Last season, the program’s tremendous success saw seven participants compensated $25 for each match they helped the officiating crew. And that's not to mention how much the participants enjoy their time on the field. Peyton A., a STARability participant returning to the program this year, had this to say about her previous season as a ball assistant, “Learning how to be a referee is fun! My favorite thing is getting the ball for the players. I love football, it makes me feel happy!”

“This program serves as a shining example of how our community can create inclusive opportunities and inspire the next generation,” said Jeff Maconaghy, chair of STARability Foundation’s board of directors.

Maconaghy has officiated college football for the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) since 2002, including 14 bowl games. “Our hope is to continue growing the program and have participants trained as official referees.”

