Fort Myers wants the OK to borrow millions for parks

It's not getting a lot of attention in this presidential election year, but some Fort Myers leaders say an issue on the ballot is important to the city's future.

It's a referendum, asking voters to approve the borrowing of millions of dollars to improve parks and recreation.

The city wants permission to borrow up to $75 million over a period of years. Each general obligation bond issue would have to be re-paid, usually over 30 years.

Fort Myers says the money would improve existing parks and buy land for new ones.

Resident Gary Hoffarth said he'll vote yes.

"Everybody needs relaxation and recreation," he said. "The kids get some at school, but not a lot unless they're playing sports. They need more."

Fort Myers cited that American cities have a median of between 12 and 13 acres of parks for every 1,000 residents. Fort Myers has less than eight acres, according to city officials. Mayor Kevin Anderson is actively promoting a yes vote on the referendum.

"By putting more green space in more places, it makes it more accessible for people to bike or walk to a nearby park, and gives more outdoor recreation for residents," Anderson said.

Homeowner John Brancati said the city is green enough, and government should work on what he called more pressing needs.

"Just too many homeless out on the streets," Brancati said. "And I'm guessing they are mentally unstable too. If they're going to do 75 million, let's use the money on that. Clean that up."

Brancati also suggested using extra money for more police officers and firefighters.

For now Fort Myers said it needs more and better parks.

"By making it attractive, we hope to attract businesses with higher-than-normal-paying jobs," Anderson said. "That"s good for the local economy."

The city said a yes vote would add about $87 a year to the property tax bill of a home valued for taxes at $250,000.

Homeowner Robert Jenkins said he doesn't want any higher property taxes.

"That's crazy there," Jenkins said. "It's already an arm and a leg for that. It wouldn't be good."

Fort Myers said it will consider the referendum result legally binding. It requires a 50 percent plus one yes vote to pass.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. He can be reached at mwalcher@wgcu.org

