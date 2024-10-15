Ukrainian ballet dancers tour the U.S. — and bring attention to the war back home

The National Ballet of Ukraine is on a major U.S. tour; the dancers' mission is to show that Ukrainian culture perseveres despite the ongoing Russian attacks on their country. Organizers say that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward building bomb shelters in Ukrainian schools.

For the U.S. tour, the company has paired with Shumka, a Ukrainian folk dance group based in Canada, which showcases several of its own works. The ballet is performing a selection of pieces from such classics as Don Quixote and Giselle, but also performing dances that are more specific to Ukraine.

For some of the works, the National Ballet of Ukraine is using 3D technology. Audience members wear 3D glasses — they’re told when to put them on — to watch immersive images projected onto massive screens behind the dancers.

A piece called Prayer for the Fallen transports the audience to war-ravaged Ukraine. The dancers appear to be surrounded by bombed-out buildings and smoldering streets. As explosions go off around them, they try to run away, fall to the ground and huddle together.

For audience member Venetta Veres, whose grandparents were born in Ukraine, Prayer for the Fallen was an emotional moment. She saw the company at its first stop at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

“It has to remind people that [the war] is still going and that they have endured and that they will endure and that we still have to keep fighting for freedom at any cost,” said Veres.

Another more Ukraine-specific piece is Forest Song, a ballet rooted in Ukrainian culture. It’s a mythical story based on a work by Ukrainian writer Lesya Ukrainka and set to music by Ukrainian composer Mykhailo Skorulsky. As the seasons change, the images of the forest evolve from lush green in spring to falling white snow in winter.

“This is a story of love, a story of pure love, unbelievable nature and beauty,” said Tetiana Lozova, who performs the spring duet with her husband, Yaroslav Tkachuk. She spoke through an interpreter.

Lozova and Tkachuk are both principal soloists with the National Ballet of Ukraine and have been named “Honored Artists of Ukraine” by the government. Between them, they have three young children from previous marriages.

Lozova said it’s hard to be away from her 9-year-old daughter right now, even though she feels a responsibility to represent her country.

“Here, we worry about our children and relatives more than if we were there. I feel safer when I can hold my daughter if there’s a missile attack. I know that I am with her,” she said, her eyes tearing. “It's so terrifying."

The ballet goes on — even in Kyiv

Artists are among those on the front lines of the war. Prominent dancer Oleksandr Shapoval was killed two years ago while fighting in the Donetsk region.

Despite Russian missile attacks on Kyiv, The National Ballet of Ukraine has continued performances at the Taras Shevchenko National Opera House, though for reduced audiences of about 400 people because that’s about the capacity of the theater’s bomb shelter.

Tkachuk says knowing the conditions Ukrainian soldiers are facing on the front lines strengthens the company’s resolve.

”I think of our soldiers who are now on the front lines, living on the ground and underground, in the cold, defending our country,” he said. “Then I think, compared to them, our problems are a bit smaller, and this inspires us to preserve our culture the same way as they’re preserving us.”

Suellen Solodar, who was in the audience at The Kennedy Center, said she was in awe of the dancers.

“They’re so hard working and so deserving of all our help. I just think they’re brilliant,” she said.

