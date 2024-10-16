Belle Theatre enduring tribute to founder's grandmother

For founder Tyler Young, the Belle Theatre in Cape Coral is not just a dream come true. It’s an enduring tribute to his grandmother.

“My nana, Belle Young, passed away in 2017, and that really got me thinking, got me running with an idea, and my family and partner really pushed to open the Belle and make it a dream come reality,” said Young.

Now entering its third season in the heart of Cape Coral, Belle Theatre has already produced such popular musicals as “Heathers,” “Into the Woods,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Newsies,” “School of Rock,” “Disenchanted” and, most recently, “Rent.”

Young says that the quality of the theater’s productions coupled with their affordability and inclusivity explain the increasing number of people who are finding their way to the Belle.

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre Belle Theatre founder and president Tyler Young.

“Ability/disability aside, there’s a space for everybody here,” Young said. “On stage, in the audience, doesn’t make a difference where you are, we’re really welcoming the entire community into our space, both as a main stage performance venue with quality entertainment that’s affordable … as well as for performers to get on stage - whether it’s somebody who’s been off the stage for 20 years and is just coming back to performing, whether it’s somebody who’s never set foot on a stage, whether it’s somebody who’s always dreamed of being on stage and wanted to take a leap and joined us on that aspect.”

Courtesy of The Belle Theatre / The Belle Theatre Young is so committed to the principle of inclusion that Belle eschews the typical audition process when it comes to teen and pre-teen actors, singers and dancers.

Everyone who applies for a show is placed in a workshop.

“Everybody that’s part of the workshop is on stage in some capacity, whether that’s a spot in the ensemble … whether that’s the lead role of the production,” elaborated Young. “And they bounce around. It’s not always one person or always the other person, and that’s something our parents and our patrons are really enjoying seeing onstage here.”

Young invites everyone in Southwest Florida to check out his lasting tribute to Nana Belle. Her namesake is located at 2708 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral.

MORE INFORMATION:

Nana Belle’s full name was Belmira Young. “My nana was always in the audience, whether I was onstage, backstage or directing, she was always there supporting me,”said Tyler Young, who has been involved in theater since he was 7 years old.

The Belle Theatre’s mainstage season features full-scale musicals and plays including classics, new works and some of Broadway’s biggest hits.

Education programming includes productions and workshops for young artists, classes and workshops for adults and specialty workshops for all ages.

When the stage isn’t filled with full-scale productions or student works, Belle offers concerts and other special events such as open mic nights, karaoke and other fun community activities.

For more information, visit https://thebelletheatre.com/ or telephone 239-323-5533.

